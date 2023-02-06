The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing better basketball behind Anthony Edwards as compared to their poor start to the season and they’ve managed to make up some ground in the Western Conference playoff race. They took on the West-leading Denver Nuggets on Sunday but they were dealt a major blow during the game as it was announced by Wolves PR that versatile forward Kyle Anderson would miss the rest of the game due to back spasms.

Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 6, 2023

Kyle Anderson only played five minutes in the Timberwolves last game on Friday, a loss to the Orlando Magic, as he dealt with the same back issues. He exited the game early as well and did not return. Anderson has missed 11 games earlier this season but albeit a brief stretch in late December, he’s managed to stay relatively healthy.

Anderson is in his first season with the Timberwolves after signing as a free agent in the offseason. For a team that has been hit with various injuries, Anderson has been a steadying presence for the Wolves. This season, the versatile forward has been averaging 8.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, and a career-high 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals with shooting splits of 49.8 percent from the field, 43.5 percent from the three-point line and 75 percent from the free-throw line.

Prior to this season, Anderson had spent four seasons each with the San Antonio Spurs, who drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2014 draft, and the Memphis Grizzlies. He holds career averages of 6.8 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals.