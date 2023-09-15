With NBA training camps set to open at the end of the month, teams are busy finalizing their rosters. NBA teams are allowed to carry up to 20 players into training camp and the preseason. They must cut down to no more than 15 regular contract spots and three two-way spots by the the start of the regular season. The Minnesota Timberwolves' roster currently consists of 14 players on standard guaranteed contracts and three players on two-way contracts. They have one roster spot open which could potentially bode well for their latest move. The Timberwolves signed sharpshooting wing Vit Krejci to a training camp contract this week as per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Vit Krejci will have to make the Timberwolves final roster out of camp as his contract is not guaranteed. He does have NBA experience though having played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks over the past two seasons. Krejci was originally drafted by the Washington Wizards wit the No. 37 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

His rights were ultimately traded to the Thunder and he spent a season with their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, recovering from an injury he sustained overseas before signing his first NBA contract for the 2021-22 season.

Last year, Krejci was traded to the Hawks where he appeared in 29 games at a little less than six minutes per game. He averaged only 1.2 points per game, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field and 23.8 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Krejci showed promise as a rookie with the Thunder in 2021-22 when he averaged 6.2 points and shot 32.7 percent from three-point range.