The Minnesota Timberwolves have decided to not bring back Taurean Prince in 2023-24. The team has declined the $7.4 million option for the forward, who will now hit NBA free agency.

Via Woj:

“The Timberwolves are declining to pick up Taurean Prince’s $7.4M contract for the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. Prince — who’s averaged 10.4 points in his seven years — joins the free agent market.”

Prince himself appeared to find out through Woj's tweet:

Sheesh, appreciate the heads up Woj🤲🏾 https://t.co/KXwlYfMyLA — TP (@taureanprince) June 28, 2023

Tough. Prince should generate a ton of interest on the open market though and has been a very solid bench player for his entire career. The former Baylor standout averaged 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per night in 2022-23, playing 22.3 minutes a night.

Throughout his career, Prince has posted averages of 10.1 points, 3.7 boards, and 1.7 assists on 37% shooting from long range. He's a true 3 and D wing who brings boatloads of versatility to whoever signs him. Plus, Prince is very experienced with seven years of service under his belt.

Before suiting up for the last two seasons for the Timberwolves, the 29-year-old played for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Prince is probably worthy of the MLE.

The Timberwolves will be looking to improve upon their disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets a couple of months back where they lost in five games. The whole Rudy Gobert-Karl-Anthony Towns duo didn't exactly work, although the latter did miss a lot of time through injury.

This is undoubtedly Anthony Edwards' team but he does need a good supporting cast around him. Losing Prince will hurt the rotation but hopefully, they can replace the wing in free agency.