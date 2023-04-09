Teammates often get into arguments, but it is usually behind closed doors and rarely in games. But that was not the case when Rudy Gobert responded to teammate Kyle Anderson by throwing a punch and appearing to hit him in the chest.

Shortly after the incident in Minnesota’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Gobert was escorted into the locker room and the team announced that he would not be coming back into the game.

Actually, the Timberwolves organization sent Gobert home in an effort to make sure there would be no further escalation of the incident.

"We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter. His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will handle the situation internally."

Team president Tim Connelly made it a point to say that the team did not accept Gobert’s behavior and that the Timberwolves will address the issue.

The incident took place with less than 5 minutes remaining in the first half. Anderson appeared to direct remarks at Rudy Gobert, and the Minnesota center responded by throwing a right-hand punch that appeared to hit Anderson in the chest.

At the time, the Timberwolves were trailing by 12 points, and it looked like they might have to settle for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. However, Minnesota rallied and gained a 113-108 victory.

The victory gave the Timberwolves a 42-40 record, the same same as the Pelicans. However, the Timberwolves have the tiebreaker edge and that allowed them to take the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament, while the Pelicans fell to the No. 9 spot.

The Timberwolves will meet the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in game.