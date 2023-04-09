It’s not uncommon for teammates to get into spirited — or even heated — arguments.

However, you don’t usually see a player punching a teammate, as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert did on Saturday evening when he dealt a blow to veteran forward Kyle Anderson.

Prior to the punch, Anderson and Gobert were jawing away at each other, but surrounded by teammates it seemed to be one of the events that would de-escalate. Keep in mind, New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin got into it just last week.

Gobert didn’t show the restraint that Barrett did, however, seemingly to the ire of veteran forward Taurean Prince.

Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had to be separated after a heated altercation during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/HVuPNdjrxs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ironically, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune relays a recent quote from Gobert about Anderson, in which he says the following:

“Kyle wants to win, and sometimes he’s a little aggressive in the way he talks, but I don’t take it personally. I receive it in a positive way because it comes from a place of wanting me to be the best Rudy I can be and wanting us to win. I love his competitiveness, love the way he plays the game. The way he makes others around him better. He’s been a huge part of this year.”

Whether or not Anderson and Gobert can overcome their differences, from the outside looking it, it seems like Gobert has been a toxic presence in the locker room and an odd fit on the court.

However, while Anderson is under contract through just the 2023-24 season, Gobert is under contract through the 2025-26 season with a player option on his final year. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Timberwolves try to move Gobert — a three-time Defensive Player of the Year — this offseason in order to improve their chemistry.