The Minnesota Timberwolves made a huge decision on Sunday. They have decided to waste no time on backup center Naz Reid, who was set to enter NBA free agency this summer. Well, the Wolves did not want to run the risk of losing the 23-year-old, and both parties have now reportedly agreed to a new three-year deal worth $42 million.

This is an undeniably significant development for Minnesota and its plans for next season. Reid isn't exactly a star, but he's an integral part of the Wolves roster. As a matter of fact, his veteran teammates have been singing Naz's praises for some time now. Austin Rivers and Mike Conly both had nothing but good things to say about the 6-foot-9 center, and their high praise has now resurfaced amid Reid's contract extension:

Reminder: these were Austin Rivers and Mike Conley’s thoughts during the season on Naz Reid pic.twitter.com/squK0P7dUe — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) June 26, 2023

Both Rivers and Conley have been around for a long time now, and they've played with their fair share of big men — both as teammates and opposition players. For them to speak this highly of Reid just goes to show how good this young man truly is and perhaps even more importantly for the Wolves, the untapped potential he still has.

For their part, Minnesota clearly wasn't messing around and they acted swiftly in securing Reid to a new deal. The secret is out of the bag now, and the rest of the NBA now knows how valuable he is to the Timberwolves. Minnesota fans will be more than happy to know that they've now locked up Naz Reid, and nobody's going to be able to poach him away.