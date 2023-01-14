Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell hyped up the trade rumors with some rather interesting comments on his future with the franchise. To give some context, here is what D-Lo said.

“You either take advantage of me and my ability, or f*** up the opportunity with me,” Russell told Yahoo Sports in December. “It’s as simple as that.”

By no surprise, Timberwolves fans weren’t too happy with his remarks, especially because the team is struggling and Russell isn’t exactly playing at a high level. Get ready for some pure savagery:

Maybe 5% if the fan base wants him here. We watch him every night and he’s far from a max player. Our backup PG runs the team better than he does. — definitely not elon musk (@BryNoLie) January 13, 2023

Tone deaf — Matt Schulte (@MgsSmu) January 13, 2023

They should’ve traded this bum in the off season for consistent role players instead of wasting their draft capital on Rudy — Klutch Mafia (@LakersLeGM) January 13, 2023

This guy can’t guard a chair — Shia Cograve (@Kielstiano) January 13, 2023

You get the point. Not many people are defending D’Angelo Russell here. Defense, in fact, is one of his biggest problems. Teams are exposing him on a nightly basis. While he is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game, the Wolves expect more out of their point guard. And with D-Lo in the final year of a four-year, $117 million extension, the trade chatter is at an all-time high as the February 9th deadline approaches, especially because there’s been no traction between the two sides on a new deal in recent months.

The reality is Minnesota is not living up to expectations, sitting at 20-22 at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 campaign. Let’s be honest, though. If they were thriving, we probably wouldn’t be hearing so much about Russell and his future.

According to sources, another underwhelming team in the Miami Heat has shown interest in a D’Angelo Russell trade, but it’s nothing serious at this point.

At the moment, Russell is still Minnesota’s best playmaker and one of their floor generals. Anthony Edwards isn’t much of a playmaker and Karl-Anthony Towns remains out with a calf injury. Unless it was a mouth-watering package that gives the Timberwolves a legit PG who brings the same production as D-Lo or more, they will likely keep him past next month.