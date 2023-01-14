Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell hyped up the trade rumors with some rather interesting comments on his future with the franchise. To give some context, here is what D-Lo said.

“You either take advantage of me and my ability, or f*** up the opportunity with me,” Russell told Yahoo Sports in December. “It’s as simple as that.”

By no surprise, Timberwolves fans weren’t too happy with his remarks, especially because the team is struggling and Russell isn’t exactly playing at a high level. Get ready for some pure savagery:

You get the point. Not many people are defending D’Angelo Russell here. Defense, in fact, is one of his biggest problems. Teams are exposing him on a nightly basis. While he is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game, the Wolves expect more out of their point guard. And with D-Lo in the final year of a four-year, $117 million extension, the trade chatter is at an all-time high as the February 9th deadline approaches, especially because there’s been no traction between the two sides on a new deal in recent months.

The reality is Minnesota is not living up to expectations, sitting at 20-22 at the halfway mark of the 2022-23 campaign. Let’s be honest, though. If they were thriving, we probably wouldn’t be hearing so much about Russell and his future.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
D'Angelo Russell

RUMOR: Heat ‘interested’ in D’Angelo Russell trade amid his wild warning for Timberwolves

Paolo Songco ·

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards’ final status vs. Suns, revealed

Paolo Songco ·

Suns Timberwolves prediction

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/13/2023

Brendan Smith ·

According to sources, another underwhelming team in the Miami Heat has shown interest in a D’Angelo Russell trade, but it’s nothing serious at this point.

At the moment, Russell is still Minnesota’s best playmaker and one of their floor generals. Anthony Edwards isn’t much of a playmaker and Karl-Anthony Towns remains out with a calf injury. Unless it was a mouth-watering package that gives the Timberwolves a legit PG who brings the same production as D-Lo or more, they will likely keep him past next month.