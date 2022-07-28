Patrick Beverley drops truth bomb on trade to Jazz after playoff berth with Timberwolves

When Patrick Beverley was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, he went all out and helped the franchise make it to the playoffs. Who could forget his celebration after winning their play-in tournament to book a ticket to the 2022 postseason? He brought grit to Minnesota, but how did the team repay it? By trading him of course.

Considering what happened to him, it would only be natural if he has any ill feelings towards the team. However, that is not the case, as Beverley admitted he is already used to the business side of the NBA and that it’s nothing personal. He also shared he’s not surprised by it, having been part of other trades in the past.

“Surprised, no not in this business. Understood it. Never personal, always business. We did some great things in Minnesota. We kind of revamped the environment there. Gave the fans something to be happy about,” Beverley said during his annual camp for kids at Houston, per Mark Berman of Fox 26.

Patrick Beverley was part of the Timberwolves’ trade with the Utah Jazz, sending him along with a slew of players and a massive haul of picks for Rudy Gobert. It’s a move that signals that the team is in win-now mode, so it made sense why they are going all-out.

As for Beverley, it sure seems he has already accepted the trade and is just focusing on his future. Unfortunately for him, he won’t get any clarity with that until the Jazz decide on what they will do with Donovan Mitchell.

With that said, he can only stay patient and be ready for whatever happens. The good thing is he’s already well aware of the business that is the NBA.