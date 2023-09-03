Whenever the FIBA World Cup rolls around, there's always a debate between the differences between their play and the play in the NBA. While they still play the same sport, there are many rule differences that make a major difference. In particular, there's a big difference between defense in both leagues. It's subtle, but it's definitely there. Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert, who plays for France, talked about the differences, per Basket News.

“In FIBA game, you have to think even more, look around you more,” Rudy Gobert observed. “In the NBA, sometimes you don't have to think as much because there's more space. Here, you can't be successful without the minimum of thinking. There are no defensive three seconds, but it's still harder to score in the FIBA game.”

Well, that's an interesting take. The lack of a defensive three-seconds in FIBA play allows centers and big men to park themselves in the paint. Gobert is definitely one of the bigger benefactors of this rule. The Timberwolves center is the best rim protector in the NBA, and his length is fully utilized in the FIBA game. However, FIBA offenses tend to incorporate more motion instead of isolation like the NBA, too.

France's FIBA World Cup trip is arguably the most prominent story line. They were one of the favorites to win it all, especially with the Timberwolves star in tow. However, Gobert and co. became one of the biggest disappointments in the tournament. They got rocked by Canada in their tournament opener, before losing in an upset to Latvia to be eliminated from the tournament. They still qualify for the Olympics by virtue of being the hosts, but it's still hugely disappointing to see the Euro powerhouse not even qualify for the second round.

France at least bounced back by beating their final three opponents. Still, given the expectations handed to them (and the Gobert's Timberwolves partner killing it for Dominican Republic), it has to be a major let-down. Other French players were even quoted as saying that they're scared to go home.

“I've never been ashamed with this jersey but this is the first time I’m ashamed. I'm scared to go home because we let a lot of people down. A lot of people believed in us to do something special. We didn't do it,” Batum shared, per EuroHoops.