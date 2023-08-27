The Frenchmen are out of the FIBA World Cup after losing their first two games to Canada and Latvia. Naturally, the team's top stars like Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier were disappointed with their showing.

France entered the tournament with massive expectations. While they were in a tough Group H, no one actually thought they wouldn't make it past the group stage. After all, this is a French team that has finished third place in the previous two iterations of FIBA World Cup.

After losing to Canada in the opener, hopes were high that France would be able to easily handle a Latvian team without its top star in Kristaps Porzingis. In the end, though, Latvia survived and edged the NBA-laden French squad 88-86.

Following the loss that effectively ended their hopes of making it to the knockout stages of the tournament, Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier expressed disbelief by the shocking development. Batum himself admitted he's ashamed of their performance and that he's afraid to go home after the massive disappointment.

“I've never been ashamed with this jersey but this is the first time I’m ashamed. I'm scared to go home because we let a lot of people down. A lot of people believed in us to do something special. We didn't do it,” Batum shared, per EuroHoops.

As for Fournier, his frustration was evident in his reaction to the heartbreaking defeat. Just like Batum, the New York Knicks guard couldn't believe they will go home this early and in such manner.

“We got to go home. It’s very tough. Very hard. We didn't think we would leave the tournament like this,” Fournier shared.

True enough, it's safe to say that France was the biggest disappointment of the competition. A basketball giant and real powerhouse lost, and against teams that are not even in the Top 10 in the rankings. France entered the tournament as the fifth best team in the world, while Canada is 15th and Latvia is 29th.

It remains to be seen what's next for France's men's basketball team, but sure enough, the team might need some big changes moving forward.