The difficulties aren't stopping for the Minnesota Timberwolves; after a hard-fought victory against the Indiana Pacers thanks to Anthony Edwards' heroic performance on Thursday night, the Timberwolves had to travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road in the second night of a back-to-back. Deep into their contest against the Cavs, it seems as though fatigue has gotten to the heads of the Timberwolves, with Rudy Gobert letting his frustrations get the best of him, costing his team dearly in the process.
With the Timberwolves up by 97-96 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game, the officials whistled Gobert for a loose ball foul. Gobert, however, did not like this one bit. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year, in his frustration, made a “money” taunt towards official Scott Foster, implying that the whistle favored the Cavs due to some sort of betting influence.
Rudy Gobert gets a technical foul for making money gestures 😅pic.twitter.com/B52BQmIeBJ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 9, 2024
The officials don't usually make the best decisions, but this is as easy of a technical foul as there is to call. As a result, Rudy Gobert's money gesture gave the Cavs a chance to tie the game, which they did courtesy of a Darius Garland free throw. The game ended up going to overtime after Anthony Edwards missed a chance to win it at the buzzer, and then the Timberwolves proceeded to lose, 113-107, which is overall a rough look on Gobert.
It's important context to recognize that the loose ball foul Gobert incurred was his sixth of the game, disqualifying him from the rest of the game. This certainly added to the frustration the Timberwolves center felt in what already was an infuriating night to that point.
Beyond fouling out, the Timberwolves center may have had too much on his plate to handle defensively against the Cavs; Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen were on point in the pick and roll all night long, with Allen outplaying Gobert heavily, dropping 33 points and 18 rebounds on the three-time DPOY's head.
Rudy Gobert is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve; but as a veteran, he should know that there's no need for him to make matters worse for the Timberwolves by gifting an opportunity for a free point to the opponent when he had already fouled out.