On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their second loss of the young season with a 127-113 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Making matters especially frustrating for Minnesota was the fact that they actually led this game by 21 points well into the third quarter before things fell off the rails, with Atlanta outscoring the Wolves by an incomprehensible 33 points in the second half en route to the win.

After the game, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert got candid about the loss and how frustrating it was for himself and his teammates.

“The first half, we looked like a championship team,” Gobert said, per Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. “Then second half, we looked like a high school team… We have to find the reason why we're not able to have that consistency. Each one of us individually has to look at it and see what can I do to help the team. Before thinking: What can I do to help myself? What can I do to help the team?”

Consistency has been the main issue for the Timberwolves in recent seasons, despite the emergence of guard Anthony Edwards as a star-caliber player. Minnesota's questionably constructed roster, combined with their propensity to undergo severe lapses in judgment in the most crucial moments, has led the team to fall well short of what its theoretical ceiling should be given the amount of talent in the locker room.

After Monday's frustrating loss, the Timberwolves now sit at 1-2 on the young season. They will look to get back to .500 against the Denver Nuggets on November 1.