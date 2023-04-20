Rudy Gobert was ready to blow late in Game 2 of Timberwolves-Nuggets on Wednesday night. This time it was Kyle Anderson who calmed him down.
The Timberwolves big man was whistled for a foul on Nikola Jokic, which gave him his fifth on the night. It’s clear with his reaction that he wasn’t in agreement with the call.
Kyle Anderson had to calm down Gobert after he got a tech pic.twitter.com/qDoLfmteQE
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023
The Timberwolves are in a battle down the stretch and need Rudy Gobert to help pull off the road upset.