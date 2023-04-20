Rudy Gobert was ready to blow late in Game 2 of Timberwolves-Nuggets on Wednesday night. This time it was Kyle Anderson who calmed him down.

The Timberwolves big man was whistled for a foul on Nikola Jokic, which gave him his fifth on the night. It’s clear with his reaction that he wasn’t in agreement with the call.

The Timberwolves are in a battle down the stretch and need Rudy Gobert to help pull off the road upset.