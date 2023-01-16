Monday night was a special occasion for Rudy Gobert as the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted his former team, the Utah Jazz. It was an opportunity for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner to face off against the team he play for for the past nine seasons. Unfortunately, Gobert’s night was cut short by a concerning groin injury.

According to Timberwolves beat reported Dane Moore, Gobert has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday’s matchup against the Jazz with a sore right groin. The 30-year-old actually popped up on the injury report prior to Monday’s game, but he was eventually cleared to give it a go. His time on the floor did not last long, though, with Gobert getting pulled from the contest after just five minutes of playing time. He ended his evening with just two points and one rebound.

It remains unclear if Gobert will be forced to miss time with this injury, but it is worth noting that groin issues usually tend to be problematic. The fact that he re-aggravated the injury during a game could mean that he’s forced to sit out a couple of matchups moving forward.

Rudy Gobert has been a key player for the Timberwolves since his big move from the Jazz this past summer. The 7-foot-1 center is currently putting up averages of 13.6 points on 67.8 percent shooting, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game as he looks to help lead Minnesota into establishing itself as a real playoff threat in the Western Conference.