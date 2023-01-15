The Minnesota Timberwolves decided to make an enormous splash in the offseason by acquiring French big man Rudy Gobert. It was a shocking move because of the number of players and draft picks Minnesota sent to the Utah Jazz. It has been a rocky ride so far after the blockbuster trade, with the Timberwolves sitting at 22-22 on the season.

Karl Anthony-Towns remains out with a calf injury that has kept him out since late November, but Minnesota has righted the ship somewhat after recently falling to 16-21. Still, it has been a disappointing overall start to the season for this franchise, and there’s plenty of room for improvement as the trade deadline draws closer. Will this front office look to make another splash?

Minnesota Timberwolves trade deadline need: A stable floor general

When the Timberwolves decided to ship Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors for D’Angelo Russell, it seemed like a lose-lose trade scenario for both teams. However, there has been a stark difference as Wiggins won a championship with the Warriors after a surprise All-Star campaign, while Russell has been in the middle of a ton of criticism and bashing from NBA fans.

Russell got off to a woeful start this season, which was just one reason for Minnesota’s early struggles. While the point guard has come around with his shooting, the Timberwolves could still use a more stable option at the position. With Russell on an expiring contract and questions about his future with the franchise, it would be a good idea to look for a point guard trade. Two veteran options include Mike Conley and Fred VanVleet.

The Utah Jazz have come back down to earth after their hot start to the season, sitting at 22-24 and fighting for a play-in spot. Conley is making nearly $23 million this season and has a partially guaranteed contract in 2023-24. The Jazz could look to sell Conley ahead of the trade deadline in order to get even more assets for their rebuild, so perhaps the Timberwolves could come back to Utah and make another deal after consummating the Gobert trade in the offseason.

Meanwhile, VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors have been arguably even more disappointing than Minnesota. The Raptors are 19-24 and could look to make some big trades in order to retool their roster. With VanVleet looking for a new contract, he could be on his way out if Toronto wants to shake things up.

For their fit on the Timberwolves, Conley is the better option because Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns are two ball-dominant players. Conley is more of a traditional floor general who sets up his teammates in the perfect spots while also shooting well from outside. Conley would bring an important veteran presence to the locker room to help out the youngsters, and he also has experience playing with Gobert. While Conley is 35 years old and having a down season as a shooter, his steady hand would be perfect for Minnesota.

VanVleet is more of a scorer and tough-nosed defender, but his true shooting percentage has dropped to 52.1 this season as he has racked up big minutes and some injury problems, which is his lowest mark since his rookie year. While VanVleet is younger, Conley fits the role more and would likely not cost as much as the Raptors guard in a trade package.

Either way, the Timberwolves need to figure out what they want to do with Russell and act accordingly.