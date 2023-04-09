The Minnesota Timberwolves still find themselves fighting for their postseason fate heading into their regular season finale against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday afternoon. With just one win separating them from the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, the ninth-seeded Wolves should be looking at their upcoming bout as a must-win contest. Unfortunately, heading into the game it appears the club may be at risk of falling farther from full-strength status as center Rudy Gobert has popped up on the injury report and his status for the affair remains up in the air.

The big man is listed as “questionable” due to back spasms, as per Wolves beat reporter Chris Hine.

Rudy Gobert on the injury report as questionable for today’s game because of back spasms. https://t.co/rlD0H4QObd — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) April 9, 2023

A key member of the Wolves’ starting lineup, the star pivot has been a major contributor throughout his first season with the club.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Logging 30.9 minutes a night, Rudy Gobert is posting impressive per-game averages of 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting a highly efficient 65.9% from the field.

Should he be relegated to the sidelines for the Eastern Sunday contest, it would mark his 13 missed game of the season. In such an event, Minnesota would likely turn to second-year big man Luka Garza as a replacement option, as typical backup center Naz Reid remains sidelined while he continues to rehabilitate from surgery on his left wrist.

Along with Gobert, franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns also is viewed as questionable against New Orleans, as the oft-hobbled big is dealing with a nagging right calf strain. Towns just recently returned to the Wolves’ lineup back on March 22 after missing nearly four months due to a Grade 2 calf strain.