By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

All eyes will be on Rudy Gobert this coming Friday night when he makes his first appearance in Salt Lake City since the Utah Jazz traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves back in July. It will be mixed emotions for sure for the Timberwolves big man, as he’ll be playing in a different uniform in Utah after representing the Jazz in his first nine seasons in the NBA.

Gobert knew during his time in Utah that the Jazz had what it takes to go deep in the playoffs and bring home the team’s first-ever NBA championship, but that dream ultimately did not come true, and if that’s going to happen anytime soon, he’s not going to be part of that historic moment.

Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“Spending nine years there is obviously something that I’ll never forget, but at the same time, you’ve always got to be aware that it’s a business,” said Gobert, whose Rudy’s Kids Foundation remains active in Utah, as well as in his native France and now Minnesota. “That’s the way I see it. My dream was always to bring a championship to Utah. Some people didn’t believe that could happen, and it’s fair. It’s totally fair. It’s part of their job to do what they think is best for the team.

Despite the presence of Donovan Mitchell, Gobert arguably was the best and most important Jazz player during the time of the duo in Salt Lake City.

Now, Gobert and Mitchell have gone separate ways — and conferences — with Mitchell being sent by the Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the French big man now part of the Timberwolves.

It’s also going to be interesting to see Gobert get matched up against Jazz rookie Walker Kessler, who many think is a Gobert-in-the-making, again.

The Timberwolves lost to the Jazz in the first meeting between these teams this season, 132-126, but that was in Minnesota back in October. Gobert scored just nine points in that contest but pulled down a monster total of 23 rebounds.