The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday afternoon. Rudy Gobert is on the injury report alongside Donte DiVincenzo, the former being questionable and the latter has been deemed out for the third consecutive game. Gobert is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while DiVincenzo has a left toe sprain. Here's everything we know about Rudy Gobert's injury and his playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

Rudy Gobert's injury status vs. Grizzlies

Given Rudy Gobert is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be a game-time decision against the Grizzlies. Gobert has played in every game for the Timberwolves this season, making his status for Monday's matchup significant.

Gobert suffered the right ankle sprain during Minnesota's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After 31 minutes of action, he finished with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have a 22-20 record so far, good for eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Their performances have been up and down, going 5-5 in the last 10 games.

Gobert is averaging 10.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on 64.9% shooting from the field. He has 17 double-doubles and counting, having grabbed 10 or more rebounds 25 times.

That is why his status against the Grizzlies presents some concern for the Timberwolves. Even though Minnesota has been inconsistent on offense, ranking 22nd in scoring offense and 15th in offensive rating, they have stood their ground on defense with top 10 rankings in scoring defense and defensive rating.

They must also take Memphis' Ja Morant into account, who has a probable status. If Gobert is ruled out, that leaves a glaring hole in the Timberwolves defense that can be exploited by the star guard. While Naz Reid can handle the duties Gobert would have, he would need assistance from fellow teammates to limit Morant's impact on the game.

So, when it comes to the question of if Rudy Gobert is playing today vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is questionable.