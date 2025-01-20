The Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday afternoon. Ja Morant is on the injury report and is listed as questionable. Morant is dealing with right foot soreness and did not play in the Grizzlies' 140-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. He did play in the team's previous game against the Spurs on Wednesday night, co-leading the Grizzlies in scoring alongside Desmond Bane, each scoring 21 points.

Here is everything we know about Ja Morant‘s injury and his playing status vs. the Timberwolves.

Ja Morant injury status vs. Timberwolves

Morant has been no stranger to the injury report this season, however, only playing in 24 of the Grizzlies' 42 games so far this season. He was listed as questionable on the initial report, but later on Monday, he was upgraded to probable by the team.

“Status Update: Ja Morant has been upgraded to probable today against Minnesota.”

This should be a big-time matchup between Morant and the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves as both squads are competing for playoff position. The Grizzlies have been playing well lately, picking up wins in three of their last four games. This included a road win over the Timberwolves on Jan. 11. The Grizzlies boast a 27-15 record this season and are currently in possession of the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. The Grizzlies are eight games out of the top spot in the West.

Despite spending a decent amount of time on the injury report, Morant has played well when available throughout his age-25 season. Morant's season-high in scoring came in a 32-point outing in the Grizzlies' loss against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 7. Morant is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and is shooting 45% from the field. He is the team's second-highest scorer behind power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. who is averaging 22.6 points per game. The only other member of the Grizzlies averaging more than 15 points per game is Bane.

Morant did play in the Grizzlies' win over the Timberwolves on Dec. 12. He scored 12 points, with five rebounds and four assists while shooting 5-of-19 from the field. This is the second of three matchups set to take place between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves this season. The final game is set for April 10 in Memphis.

So, when it comes to the question of if Ja Morant is playing this afternoon vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is probably.