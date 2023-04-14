Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ season is on the line when the team welcomes the Oklahoma City Thunder to Target Center on Friday night. The winner earns the No. 8 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference and a date with the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the playoffs; the loser goes home. After serving his one-game suspension for a sideline altercation, Wolves fans will surely be wondering: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Rudy Gobert status vs. Thunder

Rudy Gobert is officially listed as questionable with the Timberwolves’ season on the line on Friday night due to back spasms, according to the NBA’s official injury report. The 30-year-old is still dealing with limitations from the spasms that hampered him against the New Orleans Pelicans and said that he would not have been able to play against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first Play-In Tournament game even if he was not suspended.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I tried to be a superhero, but I couldn’t move,” Gobert said on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. “If I’m out there and I can’t move, I can’t be myself.”

Even with the questionable tag, Gobert is expected to play with the Timberwolves season on the line and the looming beginning of a long offseason with a loss.

“Obviously our goal was to be at the top of the West,” Gobert explained, per Krawcynski. “That was the goal early in the season. But you have adversity, you have things that doesn’t go how you want them to go and it’s part of life…We still control our destiny, so we have one opportunity to get into the playoffs. And then, once you’re in the playoffs, you’re in there, so anything can happen.”

Although things definitely haven’t gone the way Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves would have wanted in 2022-23, they’re still just a win away from earning a spot in the postseason. In the matter of is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is very likely.