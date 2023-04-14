A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Rudy Gobert had a massive impact on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ heartbreaking NBA Play-In Tournament loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. It just wasn’t what the Wolves were hoping for, though, with Gobert getting himself suspended for that crucial showdown following an in-game altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson.

It came as no surprise that Gobert’s sucker punch on Anderson during a timeout made all sorts of headlines across the basketball world. It also wasn’t a huge shock that Minnesota decided to slap their star big man with a one-game suspension during their all-important Play-In game against LeBron James and Co. After all, Gobert had to face the consequences of his actions.

The Timberwolves center has now broken his silence on his beef with Kyle Anderson. According to Gobert, it’s now all water under the bridge for both of them:

“We apologized to each other and you move on,” Gobert said, via ESPN on Twitter. “That’s life. … I still love Kyle. He’s still my brother.”

All is well that ends well, I guess? The important thing is that both players have supposedly moved on from the incident, and they now appear to have buried the hatched on their recent altercation.

Rudy Gobert will have a chance to redeem himself on Friday when the Timberwolves take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a do-or-die Play-In matchup. It’s simple: whoever wins proceeds to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the West, while the loser goes home and misses the postseason altogether. Gobert will definitely want to make a significant impact on this high-stakes contest.