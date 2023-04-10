Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

The Minnesota Timberwolves came into the final day of the NBA’s regular season looking to prep themselves for their upcoming play-in tournament game. Instead, an incident between center Rudy Gobert and guard Kyle Anderson is what is getting the headlines.

Gobert punched Anderson on the Timberwolves bench after the two exchanged words, and the former was sent home by the team before the game ended in response.

In the hours (and the mountains of reaction) following the contest, Rudy Gobert broke his silence and showed remorse for what transpired, via his Twitter page.

“Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the (organization) and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate,” Gobert tweeted.

Seeing how things went down the way they did, it’s probably not a surprise Gobert would come out with an apology soon after. The punch was definitely not a good look, and at a time when teamwork should be taking over, emotions bubbled over and came out in an ugly way.

With that said, confrontations happen all the time in sports. It’s just a matter of where the cameras are when they happen. Unfortunately for Gobert and Minnesota, their internal battle was caught in the middle of a game, and now, their left to deal with the backlash that comes from being caught on camera.

As of right now, the play-in tournament is here, and the Timberwolves have to make amends and move on before emotions linger. Gobert’s apology is a good place to start.