The Minnesota Timberwolves sent a strong message for the rest of the league with a dominant win on the road Monday night against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Minnesota left no doubts about which team was better at least in that contest, as they eked out a 121-100 win.

In addition to that, the Timberwolves' win also broke a long-running NBA curse for teams playing back-to-back games on the road under certain circumstances (via OptaSTATS).

“There have been 778 instances in NBA regular-season history of a team playing consecutive games, both on the road against teams 15+ games over .500. The @Timberwolves are the only one of the 778 to win both games by 20+ points (won at 33-18 Bucks by 24, at 35-16 Clippers by 21).”

Winning two games in a row against legitimate NBA title contenders in such overwhelming fashion further proves that the Timberwolves are a team that needs to be taken seriously — if others aren't already. Minnesota remains atop the table in the Western Conference with a 37-16 record and their win over the Clippers created a bit of separation between them and the others on their heels like, well, the Clippers, who are now 1.5 games back of Minnesota.

Against the Clippers, the Timberwolves blossomed on both ends of the floor, particularly in the third period in which they outscored Los Angeles, 40-13. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 24 points, while Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert supplied 23 and 17 points, respectively.

Coming up next for the Timberwolves is a date with the lowly Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.