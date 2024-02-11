We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Timberwolves-Clippers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Timberwolves-Clippers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Timberwolves destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks 129-105 at the Fiserv Forum. Initially, it was 30-26 after the first quarter. The Wolves inflated their lead to 63-53 at halftime. Eventually, they blew up in the second half to dominate the game. Anthony Edwards led the way with 26 points. Likewise, Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points. Mike Conley had 18 points. Likewise, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 11 rebounds while going 8 for 9 from the field. Naz Reid had 17 points off the bench.

The Wolves shot 55.2 percent from the field, including 51.2 percent from the triples. The Timberwolves shot 75 percent from the charity stripe. Additionally, they allowed the Bucks to shoot 49.4 percent from the field, including 42.4 percent from the triples. The Wolves won the board battle 43-35, including 12 offensive rebounds. Moreover, they had eight steals, which helped to fuel 13 turnovers from the Bucks.

The Clippers edged the Detroit Pistons 112-106. At the beginning, they trailed 58-49 at halftime. But the Clips started to rally in the third quarter. Eventually, they pulled ahead with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter. Paul George led the way with 33 points. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard added 24 points. James Harden had 14 points. Likewise, Russell Westbrook had 13 points off the bench. Amir Coffey added 12 points.

The Clippers shot 45.1 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. More importantly, the Clips were amazing from the charity stripe, hitting 96.2 percent from the charity stripe. The Clippers also held the Pistons to 44.1 percent shooting, including 30 percent from beyond the arc. Amazingly, the Clippers won this game despite getting destroyed on the boards 57-35. The Clips did not even have an offensive rebound. Yet, they had nine steals, which helped fuel 14 turnovers. The Clippers also blocked six shots.

The Clippers lead the head-to-head series 68-61. The Wolves defeated the Clippers 109-105 in their last matchup in Minnesota. The Clippers are 7-3 over 10 games. Moreover, they are 3-2 against the Wolves in five games at Crypto.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +134

Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 222.5 (-112)

Under: 222.5 (-108)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers

Time: 10:07 PM ET/7:07 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wolves are 26-24-2 against the spread as they come into this game. Moreover, they are 13-15 against the spread on the road. The Timberwolves are also 4-5 against the spread when they have been the road underdog. Likewise, the Wolves are 15-15-2 against the spread against conference opponents.

The Wolves love Edwards, and he produces. Ultimately, he is averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Towns is averaging 22.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 51.6 percent from the field, including 44.2 percent from the triples. Gobert is averaging 13.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 64.9 percent from the field. Reid is playing well, averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, including 41.4 percent from the triples. Ultimately, Jaden McDaniels is dealing with a finger sprain. McDaniels is averaging 10.8 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field.

The Wolves are 2-3 against the spread over their past five road games. Thus, they have been very inconsistent in hitting the spread when on the road. They covered in the last road game last season against the Clippers.

The Wolves will cover the spread if Towns and Edwards can play well and dominate. Moreover, they need to win the board battle.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Clippers are 28-23 against the spread this season. Then, they are 14-11 against the spread at home. The Clippers are 14-10 against the spread as the home favorite. Moreover, they are 18-15 against the spread in conference games.

Leonard is averaging 24.2 points per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. Meanwhile, George is averaging 22.5 points per game. George is also shooting 46.1 percent from the field, including 40 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, Harden is averaging 17.3 points and 8.5 assists per game. Harden is also shooting 44.8 percent from the field, including 42.2 percent from the triples. Westbrook is also playing well, averaging 11.3 points per game.

The Clippers are 3-2 against the spread over their past five home games. Also, they have struggled over the past two games at Crypto, and a win is not even a guarantee in this case.

The Clippers will cover the spread if Leonard and George can continue playing well. Then, they need to stop Towns, Edwards, and Gobert.

Final Timberwolves-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are really good. Moreover, the defense ruled the day last two times these two met and in 3 of the last 4. If you want to pick a team to cover the spread, keep in mind that the Wolves have been hot lately and just defeated one of the best teams in the East on the road while the Clippers have struggled at home over the last two games.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Timberwolves-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-108)