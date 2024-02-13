Timberwolves gives a crucial insight on how they take advantage of opposing defenses.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was inefficient from the field Monday night versus the Los Angeles Clippers, in large part because the defense was especially concentrated on him. But despite his salty shooting night, Minnesota was able to survive the Clippers, with Karl-Anthony Towns taking care of the offense.

It's that defensive focus that the Clippers had on Edwards that seemed to have made a positive impact on Towns, who took advantage of the holes in Los Angeles' defense.

“I don’t know why teams put two on me because KAT is the best offensive player we got. If you put two on me, KAT going to have a field night. I’m all for it,” Edwards said following the Timberwolves' 121-100 demolition of the Clippers (h/t Chris Hine of the Star Tribune).

Edwards finished with 23 points on 8-for-18 shooting from the floor. He was particularly atrocious from behind the arc, as he connected just once on the 11 times he hoisted a shot from deep. Towns, on the other hand, was more efficient, going 8-for-12 from the field for 24 points. As a team, the Timberwolves made 54.1 percent of their field goal attempts, which is, again, impressive given the fact that Edwards struggled mightily with his shot.

That win offered a glimpse of just how mature Minnesota has become, still able to come up with a dominant victory even with one of their best players misfiring badly.

Edwards will look to recover his shot and Towns sustain his form when the Timberwolves take on the Portland Trail Blazers on the road this Tuesday.