Taurean Prince’s Miami arrest involved ‘dangerous drugs’

The Minnesota Timberwolves were dealt an unfortunate situation the other night when it was announced that Taurean Prince was arrested on a fugitive warrant last night. That Prince had a fugitive warrant on him was a bit interesting, and the Timberwolves and their fans were certainly interested to see what details would come out regarding the case in the aftermath of Prince’s arrest.

Initial reports on Prince’s arrest said that he was arrested in Miami for a drug-related incident that took place in Texas. That explained why Prince had a fugitive warrant on his head, but there were still details that were missing from his arrest.

Some of those details were released this morning. TMZ Sports reports that Prince’s arrest was due to his involvement in some “dangerous drugs” and that he is currently being held in jail with no bond set for his release.

“According to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Prince is currently being held on no bond due to a charge involving “dangerous drugs.” – TMZ Sports

This doesn’t fully clear up Prince’s arrest and his status moving forward, but it offers some clarity as to why he was arrested in the first place. Given that he has no bond set currently, it doesn’t seem to bode well for Prince in his efforts to get released.

The Timberwolves will be anxiously awaiting an update on Taurean Prince’s status, as he figured to be a key piece of their rotation this upcoming season. But right now, it doesn’t seem like he will be returning to the court anytime soon, and it will be interesting to see if any more details of his arrest come out in the near future.