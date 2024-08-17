Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was at Fanatics Fest Saturday where he was at a panel where he spoke to former NBA player Jalen Rose and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Edwards would talk about his relationship with Durant and their battle in the NBA Playoffs last season.

The two players were also teammates on Team USA where this past Olympics, they took home the gold medal for their country as Edwards has always been a fan of Durant. However, Minnesota would beat Phoenix in the first round of the playoffs which Edwards expressed that he “felt bad” to do that to his “favorite player of all time” in Durant in a video taken by the user “Aliyah Funschelle” on X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm not going to lie…I'm not going to lie I felt bad a little bit, only because he my favorite player of all time,” Edwards said. “I didn't want to send him home like that. You know what I mean? It happened man, I felt bad, I felt bad.”

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant playoff battle

Durant's expression was hilarious for the crowd as one can tell how frustrated, but also humorous he reacted to Edwards' comments. Both Edwards and Durant shared some trash talk during that playoff series which set social media ablaze when it happened.

On the other hand, the playoffs last season is probably a time Durant wants to forget as the Suns usually have championship aspirations, but were swept by the Timberwolves in disappointing fashion. So much so that people were speculating if the veteran would want to be traded.

Last season with the Suns, Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field. As for Edwards, he has emerged as one of the league's top stars at 23-years old as he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field.

The Timberwolves will look to build off their impressive season where they went 56-26 which put them third in the West and made it all the way to the conference finals, though they lost to the Dallas Mavericks.