The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a 117-104 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, marking their third consecutive loss and dropping their record to 14-14. The game, held in Atlanta, was the start of a challenging three-game road trip for the Timberwolves.

Despite the loss, the night held a deeply personal significance for Anthony Edwards. The star guard experienced an emotional moment when his grandfather, Ben, attended one of his games for the first time since Edwards was in high school. In a video shared by Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Christopher Hine on X, formerly known as Twitter, Edwards is seen running over to embrace his grandfather, sharing a heartfelt moment courtside.

“This is my first NBA game with my granddad,” Edwards said during the postgame press conference. “Sad I ain’t get the W for him, but I’m just happy he was here. My heart was warm when I seen him. That was great.”

Anthony Edwards' moment with grandfather shines amid Timberwolves' loss to Hawks

Edwards contributed 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the game. While his stat line reflected his all-around capabilities, the Timberwolves struggled to execute consistently against Atlanta. Defensive lapses and missed opportunities on offense kept Minnesota from closing the gap in key moments, extending their losing streak to three games.

The moment with his grandfather, however, provided a bright spot for Edwards amid the disappointment. Known for his vibrant personality and close family ties, Edwards has often spoken about the influence of his upbringing on his drive and determination. The surprise appearance of his grandfather highlighted the strong support system that has shaped his NBA journey.

Looking ahead, the Timberwolves face a critical test against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks, with a 19-10 record, are on a two-game winning streak and have been one of the stronger teams in the Western Conference recently, going 8-2 in their last 10 games. The matchup offers Minnesota an opportunity to reset and find their rhythm as they look to bounce back.