The Dallas Mavericks grabbed a huge victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night and will now shift their focus to an NBA Christmas matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Ahead of that contest, Mavs guard Kyrie Irving gave Anthony Edwards his flowers as he continues to develop into one of the brightest young stars in the Association.

Via Joey Mistretta:

“Just like great artists or great athletes that have come before him, he’s taken a lot from other people’s games… That’s what makes you special, that’s what makes you great, ” Irving said.

“You know, I was watching some film yesterday and watching him get on his guys, he just really wants to win, when you have that mentality every single day it's going to eventually carry on to your teammates. They're still building an identity with Julius Randle in there but specifically for Ant, he's been vocal to media talking about his team, trying to get something going, and as a young player leading a franchise, that's one of the hardest things to do, burden all of that.”

The Mavericks star also elaborated on how he can tell Ant gets advice from other players across the league, especially after playing for Team USA in the summer at the Paris Olympics.

Edwards is having another solid campaign, posting averages of 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. The Timberwolves have struggled since trading away Karl-Anthony Towns, but the hope is they can eventually find their footing again with Randle now as Ant's co-star instead. Minnesota owns a 14-14 record.

As for Kyrie and the Mavericks, they're in fourth in the West with a 19-10 record and just got Luka Doncic back from a heel injury. Hopefully, Dallas can grab a victory on Christmas and slow down Edwards, who will be looking to wreak havoc under the bright lights.