The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Toronto Raptors in the season-opener on Wednesday night by a final score of 97-94. The Wolves found themselves in an absolute slugfest where both teams struggled to score the ball. Here are three instant overreactions following a tough defeat on the road to begin 2023-24.

Anthony Edwards has a debilitating flaw

Anthony Edwards began opening night in incredible fashion. Edwards was responsible for the first 10 points of the game for the Wolves. Hitting a couple of early threes and pull-up jumpers made it seem as if Edwards was on pace for a legendary season-opening performance. Despite his hot start, Edwards struggled immensely from that point on. Edward’s decision-making was questionable to say the least, a concern that tracks back to his time as a draft prospect at Georgia.

Edwards accrued just one assist in 38 minutes while going 8-of-27 from the field. As time went on in the game, it became clear that Edwards was forcing shots trying to make it happen himself. The Wolves finished with a total of 20 assists on 34 made shots (34.0% FG). It’s clear Minnesota needs to generate better shots and Edwards is the guy who has to step up as the offensive initiator.

The Timberwolves' bench is unreliable

The Timberwolves’ depth, or lack thereof, was an early concern for the team coming into this season. On night one of 2023-24, Chris Finch played just nine guys, meaning only four non-starters made an appearance. In a combined 80 minutes of game time, the bench shot 7-of-21 and scored just 21 total points.

A healthy Jaden McDaniels will help a bit as Nickeil Alexander-Walker would likely return back to a bench piece for Minnesota. If the Timberwolves are to realize aspirations of being a top-tier team in the West, the bench must produce at a higher level.

Minnesota’s size is massively advantageous

It wasn’t all bad for Minnesota in the season-opener against Toronto. In a competitive league, finding unique advantages can drastically impact winning and Minnesota might have found some serious advantages.

One of those advantages is rebounding the ball. The Wolves out-rebounded Toronto by a wide margin. Minnesota grabbed 62 total rebounds (16 offensive rebounds) compared to Toronto’s 47 total rebounds (8 offensive rebounds). Compared to last year when the Wolves struggled to clear the glass, the team is making a concerted effort this season on the boards.

The size showed up in a big way in terms of rim protection as well. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert finished the contest with four blocks apiece. Rim protection is a must for a team deploying two seven-footers in the starting lineup, and it was massively important in keeping Minnesota competitive against the Raptors. Due to the Wolves' size, the Raptors shot just 22-of-55 (40%) inside the arc. In an effort without star defender McDaniels, Minnesota’s stingy defense is a great indicator that the team will be able to compete with the best teams in basketball on a night-to-night basis.

No doubt, a loss in Toronto is a disappointing way to start the season. Despite having an 0-1 record, the Wolves have an opportunity to build upon this performance as they take on the Miami Heat at Target Center on Saturday.