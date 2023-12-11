Lance Stephenson has been out of the NBA for over a year now, but hr may have found a path back to the league with the Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have shocked everyone by racing out to a 17-4 record through their first 21 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA heading into Monday's slate of games. The Timberwolves have a unique blend of star power and depth, and it looks like they may have found a way to add more depth to their squad via a reunion with Lance Stephenson.

Stephenson spent pretty much the entire 2022-23 campaign out of basketball, as he briefly played with Leones de Ponce of the Puerto Rican basketball league before he was eventually released. Stephenson played 46 games in the 2021-22 season after spending the prior year playing in China, but it looks like he may have found a new home for himself in the NBA, as he's latched on with the Timberwolves G-League affiliate for the time being.

NBA 10-year veteran Lance Stephenson is joining the Minnesota Timberwolves G League affiliate, Iowa Wolves, league sources told @hoopshype. Minnesota has an open NBA roster spot. pic.twitter.com/A9SnUTp3W3 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 11, 2023

Stephenson has played for a handful of teams during his time in the NBA, and one of them just happens to be the Timberwolves. Back in the 2016-17 campaign, Stephenson played six games for Minnesota, and while his stint wasn't very impactful at all, it is a mini-reunion of sorts to have him back in town amid the team's blazing hot start to the season.

As of right now, Stephenson isn't on the Timberwolves NBA roster, but since they have an open roster spot, it seems like there's a decent chance that he would be their choice to fill that spot if that's their desired course of action. Stephenson has been a decent spark plug scorer throughout his career, and the hope for Minnesota is likely that he can provide a similar boost to their bench unit if he does in fact find his way on the NBA roster.