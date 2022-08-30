RUMOR: Alex Rodriguez’s Timberwolves stake in jeopardy after breakup with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez’s stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves could be jeopardized due to financial problems, and some believe his breakup with Jennifer Lopez has something to do with it.

According to a New York Post report, when Rodriguez partnered with billionaire businessman Marc Lore to purchase the Timberwolves, the plan was for them to be 50/50 partners. The duo reportedly paid a $250 million down payment that roughly equates to a 20 percent stake on the team, but at the time, the former New York Yankees slugger wasn’t able to give his full share.

Lore apparently covered for Rodriguez, which gave him a 13 percent share as compared to A-Rod’s seven percent.

Unfortunately, it seems Rodriguez is still trying to come up with the cash he needs for the next payment by the year’s end–that is on top of the balance he owes from the earlier payment.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if A-Rod becomes a subservient No. 2 to Lore,” a source told The Post, noting how Lore could end up with the majority stake of the team.

Interestingly, though, some believe that Alex Rodriguez’s breakup with Jennifer Lopez had an impact in the financial troubles. According to another source from The Post, the ex-MLB star made it seem he is investing alongside Lopez, but now that the entertainment icon is gone from her side, investors are no longer that interested in him.

“His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,” another source noted. “J.Lo validated him.”

Whether or not the issue is true remains to be seen, though it will likely make headlines when it’s time for payment again to get their purchase of the Timberwolves going.