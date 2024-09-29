The dust is still settling after the Minnesota Timberwolves chose to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. As it settles, it has left two different outcomes for either fanbase. New York fans are still celebrating since the Knicks have obtained a bonafide star. However, it's shocked Minnesota fans, considering Towns spent nearly a decade with the Timberwolves. Sadly for Minnesota fans, while the memories with Towns are priceless, keeping him on the roster was costing ownership. It got even more expensive when factoring in Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. So, unfortunately, someone from Minnesota's big three had to go.

Mind you, this wasn't a case of ownership being cheap. Instead, much blame should go toward the NBA's new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Edwards is beginning a five-year max contract this season, Gobert has two years remaining on his max, and Towns was starting a four-year, $220 million max extension this season. Add the raises for Jaden McDaniels this season and Naz Reid last season, and the Timberwolves had entered the dreaded second apron that brings with it luxury tax penalties and obstacles for team-building meant to strongly discourage teams from crossing that threshold for more than a couple of seasons.

However, hypothetically speaking, Minnesota could've not traded Towns to New York. But if they chose to keep their Big Three together, the Timberwolves would've had to say goodbye to some other essential pieces instead.

Who would the Timberwolves have to have given up to keep Karl-Anthony Towns?

Keeping Towns would've meant Minnesota saying goodbye to Reid instead. Reid, a crucial player off the bench, won NBA Sixth Man of the Year last season and is wildly popular in Minnesota. The backup big man is only making $15 million this upcoming season and is bound to get a mammoth long-term extension with the Timberwolves. So, while Reid is making less right now than Towns, Minnesota had future financials in mind with this trade.

According to the same report, the Timberwolves would've had to let go of Nickeil Alexander-Walker. While Alexander-Walker is only making $4.3 million this season, he's blossomed into a bonafide three-and-d roleplayer for Minnesota. Like Reid, Alexander-Walker is set for a significant extension as well. The Timberwolves had to be frugal elsewhere because of how tight things are financially for Minnesota.

The question ultimately boiled down to whether or not the Timberwolves wanted to remain top-heavy or be flush with depth. As well-run organizations should do, Minnesota wants to build a sustainable contender rather than one with a limited financial shelf life. It's still a tough pill for Minnesota fans to swallow. Towns has been a major part of the organization and the community. But as they say, the NBA is a business. The Timberwolves are in the business of winning.