The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Friday and we take a look at a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Kings prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-6) travel to face the Sacramento Kings (7-5) in a compelling NBA Cup matchup on Friday night at the Golden 1 Center. Minnesota has hit a bit of a slump losing each of their last three games, and looks to rebound and regain their momentum behind the dominant play of Anthony Edwards, who's averaging 27.8 points per game. The Kings, meanwhile, aim to bounce back after a tough loss to the Lakers.

Sacramento's dynamic duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will be crucial in challenging Minnesota's 6th-ranked defense, which allows just 109.3 points per game. The Timberwolves' size advantage with Rudy Gobert could prove decisive. With both teams boasting potent offenses and the Kings holding home-court advantage, this game promises to be a closely contested battle of Western Conference contenders.

Here are the Timberwolves-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Minnesota Timberwolves: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Sacramento Kings: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are primed to secure a victory against the Sacramento Kings in their NBA Cup group-stage matchup on Friday, especially if DeMar DeRozan is sidelined. The Timberwolves have been one of the league's best teams this season even while they post a subpar 6-6 record and are on a three-game losing streak they still possess the depth to make this a tough night at the office for the Kings. Their success has been built on a league-leading defense, allowing just 109.3 points per game, anchored by the formidable Rudy Gobert. This defensive prowess will be crucial in containing the Kings' offensive threats, particularly if DeRozan is absent.

On the offensive end, the Timberwolves have been equally impressive, led by the dynamic Anthony Edwards, who's averaging 27.8 points per game. Edwards' explosive scoring ability, combined with the inside presence of Rudy Gobert and the playmaking of Julius Randle, gives Minnesota a multi-faceted attack that can exploit Sacramento's defensive vulnerabilities. The potential absence of DeRozan would significantly impact the Kings' offensive output, putting more pressure on De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Without DeRozan's veteran leadership and scoring prowess, Sacramento may struggle to keep pace with Minnesota's balanced attack. The Timberwolves' momentum, defensive strength, and offensive firepower make them the favorites to emerge victorious in this crucial NBA Cup group-stage contest.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the potential absence of DeMar DeRozan, the Sacramento Kings are poised to secure a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their NBA Cup group stage matchup on Friday. The Kings' home-court advantage at the Golden 1 Center, where they've historically performed well, will be a significant factor. Sacramento's dynamic duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is capable of carrying the offensive load, with Fox's speed and playmaking ability perfectly complementing Sabonis' inside presence and passing skills. Additionally, the emergence of Keegan Murray as a reliable scoring threat adds another dimension to the Kings' offense.

The Kings' depth will be crucial in overcoming DeRozan's potential absence. Kevin Huerter can provide valuable scoring off the bench, while Harrison Barnes offers veteran leadership and consistent production. Sacramento's up-tempo style of play, which ranked among the league's fastest last season, could pose problems for Minnesota's defense. If the Kings can control the pace and exploit their speed advantage, they have a strong chance of outscoring the Timberwolves, even against Minnesota's formidable frontcourt duo of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Kings' resilience and adaptability, combined with their home-court energy, make them favorites to edge out the Timberwolves in this crucial NBA Cup contest.

Final Timberwolves-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Sacramento Kings are set to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their NBA Cup group-stage matchup on Friday. Despite the potential absence of DeMar DeRozan, the Kings have shown resilience and depth, with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis leading the charge. Sacramento's home-court advantage at the Golden 1 Center will be crucial, as they look to capitalize on their recent strong performances, averaging 116.5 points per game over their last ten outings. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are struggling with a three-game losing streak and have failed to score more than 110 points in their last two games. With Minnesota's offense faltering and Sacramento's ability to push the pace, the Kings are likely to cover the spread and secure a vital win in this competitive matchup.

Final Timberwolves-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +1.5 (-110), Under 225.5 (-110)