The Minnesota Timberwolves will head into Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Timberwolves-Mavericks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Timberwolves come into this game with high expectations as they are currently 25-9 and sit on top of the Western Conference standings. Amazingly, they have kept themselves going and are playing out of their minds. The Wolves are 6-4 over 10 games. Moreover, they added to that with a 122-95 win over the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. Anthony Edwards led the way with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Meanwhile, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels each had 16 points.

The Mavericks are currently 21-15 and clinging to the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Ultimately, they kept the momentum going without one of their best stars. The Mavs dominated the Portland Trail Blazers 139-103, and they did it without Luka Doncic. Regardless, Kyrie Irving held it down with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy each added 19 points.

The Mavericks lead the all-time head-to-head series 76-58. However, the Wolves have won both games this season. The Wolves defeated the Mavericks 118-110 on December 28 at home. Before that, they defeated the Mavs 119-101 at the American Airlines Center.

The main reason for their victories was their better shooting touch. Significantly, the Wolves shot 51 percent from the field in their home victory and 50 percent in their road win. They also held the Mavs to 44 percent and 47 percent shooting, respectively. Furthermore, the blowout win on December 14 saw them force 19 turnovers.

The Wolves have gone 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Mavericks. However, the Mavs are 3-2 over the last five games the teams have played at the American Airlines Center.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Mavericks Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Dallas Mavericks: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Time: 7:40 ET/4:40 PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports North

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Wolves are firing on all cylinders. Significantly, it has been all about their scoring. Edwards is averaging 26.6 points per game, which is good for 12th in the NBA. Additionally, he has averaged 24.7 points over 10 games against the Mavericks. Towns is also solid, averaging 21.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is averaging 22.4 points and 11.3 rebounds through 23 games in his career against the Mavericks.

Gobert is another huge reason for the success of the Timberwolves. Ultimately, he is averaging 11.9 rebounds per game, which is good for fourth in the association. Gobert has raised his game against the Mavs throughout his career, averaging 14 points and 11.9 rebounds through 32 games. Therefore, look for him to play a huge role in this game. Reid is another solid option, as he averages 13.5 points per game. Likewise, he is averaging 15.3 points through through three games against the Mavs.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the ball well. Then, they must continue to win the battle of the boards and force turnovers.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks will hope to have Doncic tonight after he sat out Friday's game with an ankle injury. Significantly, his absence could have a major impact on the spread of this game. Doncic is averaging 33.7 points per game, which is the second-best in the NBA. Additionally, he averages 9.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game. Doncic averages 24.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game over 14 games against the Timberwolves.

Irving may have to step up if Doncic cannot go. Ultimately, he averages 23 points per game. Irving also has averaged 22.5 points over 17 games against the Wolves. Moreover, he had one of his best games ever last season when he scored 26 fourth-quarter points to lead the Mavs to a win over the Timberwolves. Irving may need to do that again for the Mavs to have a shot.

But the Mavericks also likely need to shoot better. Sadly, the two losses left a lot to be desired, especially the December 14 game, where they shot an ugly 21 percent from beyond the arc. Someone must step up and take better shots to help the Mavs compete with the Wolves.

Final Timberwolves-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Both teams are coming off Friday games and hope to start their new week with a jolt. Overall, the Wolves have more talent. But the Mavs have the home court and are determined to show everyone they can hang with the best teams in the league. Subsequently, they will do enough to cover the spread in this one.

Final Timberwolves-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks: +2.5 (-110)