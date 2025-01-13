ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Wizards Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -900

Washington Wizards: +13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +610

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves-Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North, Monumental Sports Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are coming off a very close loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, but they won their previous three games before that. The Wizards, on the other hand, have now lost six games in a row heading into this matchup. Only one of those games finished within 12 points. Washington is one of the worst teams in the NBA, and they have problems keeping the game close a lot of the time. All Minnesota has to do is take advantage of the poor play the Wizards have shown lately.

The Wizards struggle on both ends of the court. Washington allows the most points per game while scoring the seventh-fewest points. Defensively, the Wizards allow teams to take the second-most shots per game, and those opponents shoot over 47 percent against Washington. Along with that, the Wizards have let teams grab the most offensive rebounds, and shoot the third-most free throws. Nothing about their defense indicates that they are capable of shutting down any team in the NBA. If the Timberwolves just play clean basketball, they are going to put up a lot of points.

Defensively, the Timberwolves allow the fourth-fewest points per game. Minnesota holds teams to the eighth-lowest field goal percentage, third-lowest three-point percentage, and the sixth-fewest free throws attempted per game. As mentioned, the Wizards have a very hard time scoring as they do not shoot the ball well. If the Timberwolves can continue to play their brand of basketball, and their style of defense, they are going to blow out the Wizards Monday night.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

All signs point towards the Timberwolves covering the spread Monday night. However, the Timberwolves do not score a whole bunch of points, which will work in the Wizards favor. Minnesota scores 109.3 points per game, which is the ninth-lowest in the NBA. The Timberwolves do not take a lot of shots, but they also do not shoot for a high percentage. With that said, the Wizards have to box out on defense, and make sure not to let any second chances. If Washington can do that, they will have a chance to at least cover the spread.

In their last five games, the Timberwolves have scored less than 110 points per game. When Minnesota scores under that number this season, they are 10-14. That is 14 of their 18 losses. Now, Washington has allowed less than 110 points only four times this season. However, four of their six wins have come when they allow less than 115 points. If Washington can keep the Timberwolves under 115 points, they will be able to cover this spread.

Final Timberwolves-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Washington has not played well this season at all. I can not bet on them to cover the spread, even if it is large. I will take the Timberwolves to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -13.5 (-108)