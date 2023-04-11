Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

The Minnesota Timberwolves came into this year with high hopes of continuing to grow as a team. They made the playoffs after going through the Western Conference Play-In tournament in 2022, and even with the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, getting a taste of playoff action would drive the hunger to keep going.

In an attempt to strengthen a young roster, the Timberwolves traded half of the city of Minneapolis (or players and draft picks) to the Utah Jazz in-exchange for center Rudy Gobert. In getting Gobert, Minnesota felt they found the deterrent on defense they needed to compliment the scoring prowess of guard Anthony Edwards and forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Fast forward to this season, and the Timberwolves find themselves in the same spot they were a year ago, preparing for a Play-In game. The circumstances are a little different this time around. They’re playing the Los Angeles Lakers instead of the L.A. Clippers, and they’ll have to travel to Los Angeles instead of playing in the friendly confines of the Target Center.

On top of meeting a surging Lakers squad, Minnesota has to deal with the fallout of an implosion that occurred in the team’s final regular season game Sunday afternoon. The aforementioned Gobert is suspended for the game after punching teammate Kyle Anderson on the bench, and Jaden McDaniels, arguably the team’s best perimeter defender, is out indefinitely after breaking his hand punching a wall.

Needless to say, the Timberwolves will be short-handed when they face the Lakers Tuesday night, and they’ll need everyone to contribute if they want to win. On that note, it’s time to look at the X-Factor that can put Minnesota over the top in this contest, and it’s not Anthony Edwards.

The X-factor for the Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament vs. the Lakers is Karl-Anthony Towns

This might be looked at as an obvious answer, but sometimes, in-depth analysis and numerical data isn’t necessary. Here is data that does matter for this case. Towns was the first overall draft-pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and he was drafted that high by Minnesota for moments like this. Edwards, who is a first overall pick in his own right (2020), has become the more dependable player out of the two.

In other words, there isn’t a lot of doubt Edwards will show up and give a performance many in the NBA landscape has come to expect. The same can’t be said with as much confidence about Towns, who missed a huge chunk of the regular season with a calf strain. What we do know about Towns is when he’s right, he is capable of giving a 30-point, 20-rebound performance.

What’s not known is the desire for Towns to want to give that type of show. In another comparison with Edwards, it appears the 2020 top pick has “dog” in him, a desire to rise up to the moment and be at his best. For some, Towns has a reputation of running away from the biggest moments, and if this is supposed to be the team’s franchise player, that’s something that can’t be part of the norm.

Without a doubt, the points and rebounds have to come in bunches, but more than ever, KAT will have to be a defensive force along with it. With Gobert suspended for the game, he’ll need to be the rim protector in the middle, and be disciplined about the task. The last thing the Timberwolves can afford is for Towns to get into foul trouble. While contesting shots, he has to go up vertically and not reach, especially with LeBron James and Anthony Davis attacking the rim.

Much is asked of the franchise player, and it’s time to deliver for Towns. If there’s ever a time for him to come through in the clutch, it’s now. Gobert and McDaniels won’t be available, so an attitude that says “get on my back and let me carry you to victory” has to be on full display.

Nobody doubts the talent Towns possesses, and he has shown what he can do in flashes. The next step is to be more consistent in terms of availability, and to come up big at the moments Minnesota needs it the most. It hasn’t been the easiest road for the big man since he’s been in the NBA, but there are signs that point to everything coming together.

There’s not a better time for the stars to align than Tuesday night, in Los Angeles, in front of the bright lights. Towns has to be ready to meet the moment, because if he doesn’t, disappointment will continue to be commonplace.