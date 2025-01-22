In 2024, one of the most viral trends was popcorn buckets, namely the one for Dune: Part Two, which star Timothée Chalamet owns.

While doing press for A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, Chalamet was asked about the viral popcorn buckets. The interviewer held his Dune: Part Two one up, prompting Elle Fanning to ask Chalamet if he has one, which he does. He just keeps it in a strange location.

“I keep mine under my bed,” he revealed. “They're going to blur that out when you pull that up. That's like an explicit thing.”

Chalamet, Fanning, and their other Complete Unknown co-star, Monica Barbaro, were asked to brainstorm popcorn bucket ideas for the Bob Dylan biopic. Chalamet pitched the sound hole of a guitar as a popcorn bucket. The interviewer brought up the idea of a harmonica bracket bucket, which would work since it'd hold food up to your mouth.

Unfortunately, A Complete Unknown did not get a popcorn bucket. However, with a third Dune movie coming, we will have to see what they come up with to top the Part Two one.

Other movies, such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, and more have made popcorn buckets. Dune: Part Two set the bar, though, with the sandworm bucket.

Timothée Chalamet and the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket

In Dune: Part Two, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) learns to ride sandworms. The marketing team decided to capitalize on this, making a popcorn bucket based on the creatures.

They went viral, and AMC Theatres had a hit on their hands. Fans went in droves to try and attain the bucket. Since then, other movies have tried to capture the same magic. It wasn't the first movie to make one, and it certainly won't be the last.

Chalamet leads Denis Villeneuve's Dune series. He plays Paul Atreides, who rises to power throughout the first two installments. A third, likely an adaptation of Dune: Messiah, is coming.

Dune: Part Two was one of 2024's biggest box office hits. During its theatrical run, it grossed $714 million worldwide. It opened to $82.5 million domestically, which is over double what its predecessor made.

Granted, the first Dune opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a part of Warner Bros' “day and date” release strategy, meaning it was released in theaters and on HBO Max (now Max) on the same day.

Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem also star in the Dune series. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux joined the cast in Part Two.

Playing Paul Atreides has given Chalamet a signature role. He has become a reliable box office star, starring in Wonka right before Dune: Part Two came out. Wonka grossed over $630 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

He is also known for his roles in Interstellar, Call Me by Your Name, Beautiful Boy, and Little Women. Chalamet has also starred in The French Dispatch, Don't Look Up, and Bones and All.