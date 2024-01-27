The souvenir popcorn bucket for Dune 2's release has found itself at the bud of many jokes online due to its design choices.

It has become fairly common place that a major tentpole film release has souvenir drinks and snacks available to movie-goers, and it looks to be the same for Dune 2. However, the souvenir popcorn bucket for Dune 2's release is proving to cause no end of jokes online over the interesting design choice that will be available at AMC theaters.

Images of Dune 2's popcorn bucket started appearing on Thursday thanks to X user Cris Parker, who posted two images of the bucket and the cover made for the top of it. The bucket's top is inspired by Dune's giant sandworms that will play key part in the battle for the planet, but the general aesthetic of it combined with viewers having to reach through the sandworm's mouth for popcorn has led to a parade of jokes on social media.

I kid you not… these are the #Dune2 popcorn buckets 😳💀 pic.twitter.com/hfDrBHJnbw — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) January 25, 2024

Given the popcorn bucket's design that some may consider inappropriate, most of the jokes follow a similar theme.

These kind of souvenir snack cups and buckets are fairly common practice, especially at the bigger movie theater chains such as AMC and Regal. The most common options available will typically be a movie-themed popcorn bucket and drink cup, the latter of which may have a top themed after a key character or item from the film.

It would hardly be the first time movie-goers had a laugh at the expense of some of these souvenir items, but typically its just for goofy designs or a poor job molding the drink tops. The popcorn bucket for Dune 2, however, can lead some to wonder how far ahead the ones involved in the bucket's design thought.

Given Dune 2 is still over a month out from releasing in theaters, it is possible AMC could pull the bucket or even just the toppers.

Dune 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on March 1, 2024.