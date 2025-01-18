Fresh from AS Roma’s thrilling 3-1 victory over Genoa, Paulo Dybala found time to meet Timothée Chalamet at Stadio Olimpico. Chalamet, in Rome promoting his new film A Complete Unknown, shared a moment with the Argentine forward after taking in the electric Serie A match, per TMZ. The Hollywood star was joined by Edward Norton, his co-star in the Bob Dylan biopic, as they temporarily swapped red carpets for the intensity of Italian soccer.

Chalamet’s enthusiasm lit up the stands, cheering animatedly for Roma throughout the night, while Norton observed the game with a more composed demeanor. Their attendance seemed to bring Roma good fortune, with the team delivering a strong performance that delighted the home crowd. Afterward, Dybala and Chalamet posed for photos, blending the worlds of sports and cinema in a way only Rome can.

Bridging Cinema and Sport

Chalamet’s trip to Rome wasn’t just about soccer. He has been tirelessly promoting A Complete Unknown, where he portrays Bob Dylan during the iconic 1965 Newport Folk Festival. The film, which explores the musician's controversial embrace of electric instruments, premiered in the U.S. last month and recently hit UK cinemas. Chalamet, who also served as a producer, has been touring Europe alongside Norton, balancing press engagements with cultural explorations.

The actor’s lifelong love for soccer added a layer of excitement to the evening. A devoted Saint-Étienne supporter, Chalamet often expresses his admiration for players like Dimitri Payet. Experiencing a match at the historic Stadio Olimpico offered him a chance to immerse himself in another soccer culture while supporting Roma’s quest for European glory.

As Dybala gears up for Roma’s Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar, and Chalamet continues his whirlwind promotional tour, their brief encounter highlighted the universal language of sport and storytelling.