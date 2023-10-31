There's a new ad out for Bleu de Chanel that stars Timothée Chalamet and is directed by Martin Scorsese.

The fragrance campaign is a first for a collaboration between the actor and director, according to Bazaar. That said, Scorsese directed the original Bleu de Chanel campaign in 2010.

It's not even an ad but a short film promoting the perfume.

Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese Bleu de Chanel film

Chalamet shared with Bazaar a few insights of the film. He said, “In this short film, I'm playing sort of a caricature of what my life could be seen as, sort of in a hyper-realized setting, and sort of the publicity requirements that come with acting.”

Timothée Chalamet stars in Bleu de Chanel’s new ad, directed by Martin Scorsese. pic.twitter.com/4436QMgDpa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 31, 2023

“One of the highest honors, if not the highest honor, of my career: to get to work with Martin Scorsese in New York. I'm a New York boy — I'm a New York actor. Checking something huge off [the] personal bucket list,” the actor added.

The film is shot in black and white; however, blue hints appear throughout and peak at the end. It's when the campaign message “Find your blue, find yourself” is revealed.

As for the fragrance, it's a citrus, woody blend with hints of grapefruit, lemon mint, and pink pepper at the top. Then, it has middle notes of nutmeg, ginger, and jasmine. It also has incense, vetiver, cedar, sandalwood, patchouli, labdanum, and white musk.

Chanel's in-house perfumer-creator states, “Bleu de Chanel has just the right amount of conviction and intensity to represent a man who refuses to be typecast.”

We'll see if this is just a start for Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese. Maybe they'll go beyond perfume and work on a movie next?