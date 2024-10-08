A new trailer for James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, features Timothée Chalamet singing the controversial song “Like a Rolling Stone.”

The latest trailer begins with Dylan (Chalamet) talking to Pete Seeger (Edward Norton). Chalamet's rendition of “Girl from the North Country” plays in the background, a song he later re-recorded with Johnny Cash. Dylan then meets his romantic interest, Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning).

As the trailer continues, several shots of Dylan performing on stage are shown, and his quick rise to fame results in an identity crisis for the singer. “200 people in that room, and each one wants me to be somebody else,” Dylan says. “They should just let me be.”

When asked who he wants to be, Dylan replies, “Whatever it is they don't want me to be.”

In the second half of the trailer, the opening chords of “Like a Rolling Stone” creep in. Various people discuss his potential electric performance of the song, which is met with controversy.

“Well, this is gonna piss some people off,” a suited man says to Dylan as he records the song.

Sylvie confronts Dylan for not writing about his past in his music. He then retorts, “People make up their past, Sylvie! They remember what they want [and] they forget the rest.”

The end of the trailer shows Body Holbrook as Johnny Cash. Previously, A Complete Unknown director James Mangold directed a Cash biopic, Walk the Line, with Joaquin Phoenix starring as the Man in Black. Holbrook nails Cash's iconic guitar playing style at one point in the trailer.

What is the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, about?

James Mangold co-wrote and directed A Complete Unknown, the new Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. The title is obviously derived from Dylan's signature song, “Like a Rolling Stone.”

It is based on Elijah Wald's book, Dylan Goes Electric, revolving around the controversial decision to make electrically amplified music. Chalamet stars and produces the movie along. Additionally, Mangold will serve as a producer of it as well.

The cast is loaded with A-list actors. Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, and Dan Fogler also star in it.

Searchlight Pictures will distribute the biopic. It will be released in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024. The movie had a quick turnaround, as it started and wrapped filming in early 2024.

This is not the only Dylan biopic. Previously, Todd Haynes directed I'm Not There, an experimental take on the biopic. Six actors played Dylan throughout (Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, and Ben Whishaw).

While not a box office hit—I'm Not There grossed just $11.8 million worldwide—Blanchett earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

A Complete Unknown could be Chalamet's Oscar moment. Previously, 20th Century Fox distributed the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Lead actor Rami Malek won Best Actor at the Oscars.

Perhaps Chalamet will earn his first Oscar win. He was previously nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Call Me by Your Name.

A Complete Unknown will be released on December 25.