In the upcoming Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, Boyd Holbrook plays Johnny Cash. Director James Mangold previously directed Joaquin Phoenix as the “Walk the Line” singer but recast the role for his new movie.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Mangold had a simple reason for recasting the part of Cash.

“I don't do multiverses,” Mangold said. “But beyond that Johnny Cash was like, 30.”

He continued by talking about Phoenix, who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in Walk the Line. He also slammed the usage of multiverses in movies. Mangold called Easter eggs an “intellectual act, not an emotional act.”

“I love Joaquin, but he's not 30, or whatever Johnny was at this moment. They're both young people in that moment in life,” Mangold explained. “It's weird that I've even worked in the world of IP entertainment because I don't like multi-movie universe-building.

“I think it's the enemy of storytelling. The death of storytelling. It's more interesting to people the way the Legos connect than the way the story works in front of us,” he continued.

As ford Holbrook's performance, Mangold made a bold promise. He said that Holbrook is “fantastic” as Cash and that viewers won't “think about it [Joaquin Phoenix not playing the role] for a second.”

“It's just, Oh, there's Johnny Cash and he's in Bob's life,” Mangold said.

Who is James Mangold?

James Mangold is an acclaimed director who wrote and directed the Johnny Cash biopic, Walk the Line, in 2005. He subsequently made 3:10 to Yuma, The Wolverine, and Logan.

His 2019 movie Ford v Ferrari was a big hit. It grossed over $220 million worldwide at the box office and was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture.

He followed that up with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, closing out Harrison Ford's tenure in the franchise. Mangold co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp.

Dial of Destiny was a disappointment at the box office. It grossed just $383 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Holbrook previously appeared in Logan and Dial of Destiny. A Complete Unknown marks his third collaboration with the director.

The Bob Dylan biopic

The forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, was co-written and directed by Mangold. It is based on the 2015 book, Dylan Goes Electric!, written by Elijah Wald.

Timothée Chalamet takes on the part of Bob Dylan and is even heard singing in the first trailer. Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, and Edward Norton will also star in the movie.

Searchlight Pictures will distribute the Bob Dylan biopic. A Complete Unknown is set for a December 2024 release date.

Per the studio, the synopsis reads: “Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan's (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”