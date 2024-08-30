James Mangold's upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, has a poster featuring Timothée Chalamet front and center. He looks unrecognizable as the “Like a Rolling Stone” singer.

On August 30, 2024, Searchlight Pictures unveiled a new poster for A Complete Unknown. It features a close-up shot of Chalamet's face as Dylan, resembling his iconic sunglasses look. The frizzy hair and shades help hide Chalamet under the facade of posing as the legend.

This poster comes a month after the first trailer for A Complete Unknown dropped. In it, Chalamet showed off his pipes as he sang “A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall.” The trailer also offered first looks at Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez.

The Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown

The upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, is co-written and directed by James Mangold. He previously directed the Johnny Cash movie Walk the Line, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

This is not the first Dylan-centric movie. Todd Haynes previously directed I'm Not There, with six actors — Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, and Ben Whishaw — playing him at different times. While not a financial success, I'm Not There earned Blanchett a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

In A Complete Unknown, Mangold explores the controversy surrounding Dylan when he jumped to electric music. It is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald.

Production of the biopic commenced in March 2024 and concluded in June. The movie is now in post-production as Searchlight prepares for its Christmas release.

It is possible that Chalamet could get awards attention for his performance. Previous biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody (another Searchlight release) have launched actors to land Oscar nominations.

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

Outside of playing Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet is best known for his roles in Lady Bird, Dune, and Wonka. He started his career with roles in Royal Pains and Homeland in 2012.

His breakthrough on the big screen came in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. He played the younger version of Tom Cooper and acted alongside Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine.

He went on to star in Love the Coopers, Miss Stevens, and Call Me by Your Name. His role in Luca Guadagnino's Call Me by Your Name launched Chalamet to stardom. He starred in it alongside Armie Hammer.

That same year, he marked his first collaboration with Greta Gerwig in Lady Bird, starring alongside Saoirse Ronan. He would go on to star in Gerwig's Little Women, also starring Ronan, in 2019. In between those Gerwig-helmed projects, Chalamet starred in Beautiful Boy, A Rainy Day in New York, and The King.

His profile has continued to rise with roles in The French Dispatch, Don't Look Up, Bones and All, and Wonka. Chalamet leads Denis Villeneuve's Dune series as Paul Atreides as well. Dune: Part Two is one of the biggest hits of 2024, grossing over $711 million worldwide (the fourth-highest figure of the year).

A Complete Unknown will be released on December 25, 2024.