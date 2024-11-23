Tina Knowles is certain that Beyoncé's upcoming NFL performance will be running smoothly despite Netflix's previous live performance complaints. The Knowles matriarch spoke to TMZ this week about Beyoncé's live Christmas Day performance during halftime for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens game.

“Everything's going to be good,” Tina told the outlet. “God is going to be there.”

Tina's comments follow the backlash Netflix got over their stream of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fight last weekend where fans complained about the quality of the streamer. When Beyoncé was announced as the Halftime performer for the Texans/Ravens game on Dec. 25, fans already “warned” Netflix to not mess up the icon's performance.

“If Netflix buffers 1 time during Beyonce’s performance..” an X user wrote attaching a clip of Jada Pinkett Smith going into a car saying “We suing.”

“If there’s even one buffer, I say we all cancel our Netflix subscriptions immediately after she’s done,” another fan commented.

Another X user is placing doubts on Netflix's ability to host a Beyoncé performance.

“All I know is @netflix better get they act together before the Beyoncé halftime show,” another fan warned the streamer.

“Netflix has failed at every live event it’s tried its hand at,” they wrote. What makes them think they can handle a Beyonce show.”

Beyoncé shared the announcement across socials as she is seen in a white cowboy hat and a red white and blue long-sleeve dress on top of a Cadillac covered in roses. The short video is soundtracked by the Cowboy Carter track “Ameriican Requiem.”

Beyoncé On Netflix and The Grammys

Some fans are already thinking about what's next for Beyoncé after her performance next month. Since its been almost a year since Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hit theaters, fans are suspecting that Beyoncé might drop the project after her performance on the streamer.

“DROP THE RENAISSANCE MOVIE RIGHT AFTER YOU FINISH SINCE YOU DONE FOUND YOUR NETFLIX LOGIN

@Beyonce,” one fan joked.

In 2019, Beyoncé released Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé which shows behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of her preparation for her 2018 Coachella performance.

While the setlist for her Christmas Day performance has yet to be revealed, it's suspected that this will be the first time she performs songs from her Grammy-nominated album Cowboy Carter. The singer released her ninth studio album on March 29, 2024, which has earned her 11 nominations. This is the most nominations Beyoncé has earned for a project following her 10 nods in 2009 for I Am… Sasha Fierce.

For the 2025 Grammys, Beyoncé has been nominated for Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance (“16 Carriages”), Best Country Song (“Texas Hold ‘Em”), Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus). In the Americana category, she is nominated for Best Americana Performance for “Ya Ya.” In the hip-hop category, she was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Spaghettii” featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey.

Lastly, for pop, she is nominated for her Post Malone-assisted collaboration “Levii's Jeans,” Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bodyguard”),

In the general categories, “Texas Hold ‘Em” is nominated for Record Of The Year and Song of the Year with Cowboy Carter earning a nod for Album of the Year.

Last year, Beyoncé became the most-decorated Grammy artist with 32 wins, and with her 11th nomination this year, she is now the most-nominated artist of all time with 99 career Grammy nominations. The Houston native was previously tied with her husband, Jay-Z, after earning 88 career Grammy nominations.