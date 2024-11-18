Members of the BeyHive, assemble! Global superstar and music icon Beyonce has revealed that she will perform in the halftime show of the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans for the NFL Christmas Day slate, streamed live on Netflix. Likewise, her performance is part of the streaming service's foray into live sports, which began on Friday with the “boring” Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight and will also continue next year as WWE Raw debuts on Netflix in January. Additionally, Beyonce's Netflix halftime performance will debut tracks from her Grammy-nominated album “Cowboy Carter.”

Check out the reveal on this clip from senior NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Beyonce? Beyonce!

Fan reactions so far have noted the server troubles that nearly made Netflix's stream of the Paul-Tyson fight unwatchable.

For example, sports betting account @BetMGM posted a meme commenting on the potential server problems for Beyonce's performance, especially since millions of fans from around the world would want to watch the show, not even the game itself.

Another user, @vladdwavy, concurred, saying, “Too bad netflix will just crash again,' while @skeeterwx2100 posted a GIF meme of a permanently buffering online video.

Meanwhile, other fans expressed excitement about seeing Beyonce perform live. For instance, @JoJoCassidy said, “Better than the Super Bowl already,” while @MikeLJamess added, “I can't wait to hear REAL COUNTRY MUSIC!” citing the performer's foray into country music with “Cowboy Carter.”

Earlier, Beyonce had explored early house and dance music with “Renaissance,” which also earned rave reviews and Grammy nominations.

However, other fans are less than enthused.

“We don't care,” the user @anotherarizonan wrote under Schefter's post. “And she needs to stop pretending to be country now. Her album was awful.”

Still, Beyonce is no stranger to performing for the NFL. She had played the Super Bowl halftime show in both 2013 and 2016, ultimately joining Bruno Mars and Coldplay for having the most-watched halftime shows in the history of the Super Bowl.

This is the first time she'll perform for Netflix, which hopes to start a new holiday tradition along with the NFL. To make this happen, the streaming service had contracted with the league to stream selected games up to 2026.

On Christmas Day, Netflix will stream the Chiefs-Steelers matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the Texans-Ravens game, with Beyonce's halftime show, at 4:30 p.m. ET.