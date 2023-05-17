Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Tingyun is a 4-star Lightning Harmony character receiving a rate-up in the coming Jing Yuan banner. This S-Tier fox lady from the Xianzhou Loufu is sure to be helpful to any player. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here’s our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Tingyun, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Tingyun Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Tingyun, we will be sure to update this build guide.

Tingyun Abilities Overview

We already talked about Tingyun’s abilities in a separate article. However, for the purpose of this guide, let’s go through them quickly.

Tingyun is a 4-star Lightning Harmony character. The Path of Harmony focuses on giving buffs to their allies, empowering them to take down enemies with ease. Her Basic Attack, Dislodged, deals Lightning DMG to a single enemy. Her Skill, Soothing Melody, grants a single ally an ATK% increase, as well as additional Lightning DMG when attacking.

Her Ultimate, Amidst the Rejoicing Clouds, regenerates 50 Energy to a single ally while increasing their DMG for two turns. Her Talent, Violet Sparknado, makes it so that when Tingyun attacks, the ally Tingyun buffed with her Skill will also deal additional Lightning DMG to the attacked enemy based on their ATK.

Tingyun Traces Priority

When leveling her traces, it’s important to level up her Ultimate to increase the DMG buff the ally will get. Afterward, level her Skill to increase the ATK buff and Additional Lightning DMG. Level her Talent next to increase the DMG allies deal when Tingyun attacks, and finally level up her Basic Attack.

For the Major Trace branches, focus on Jubilant Passage first, then Nourished Joviality, and finally Knell Subdual.

Tingyun Light Cones Guide

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds: At the start of the battle and whenever the wearer’s turn begins, one of the following effects is applied randomly: All allies’ ATK increases by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%, all allies’ CRIT DMG increases by 12/15/18/21/24%, or all allies’ Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12%. The applied effect cannot be identical to the last effect applied, and will replace the previous effect. The applied effect will be removed when the wearer has been knocked down. Effects of the similar type cannot be stacked.

This is probably the best Light Cone for Tingyun at the moment, as it gives strong buffs to allies whenever Tingyun starts her turn. She can partner this with her Skill and Ultimate to further buff her allies, especially if she applies the ATK and CRIT DMG buff. Should she apply the Energy Regeneration Rate buff instead, the player can instead use that turn to build up their character’s Ultimate energy. The only downside of this Light Cone is that the effects the player will get is random, so players may have to change their turn plans on the fly with this Light Cone.

Dance! Dance! Dance!: When the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies’ actions are Advanced Forward by 16/18/20/22/24%

This is also a decent light cone for Tingyun. As you will want her to use her Ultimate frequently, she will constantly be advancing her team’s actions forward. This makes it easier for her allies to attack multiple times in a turn, increasing the amount of damage the team will deal overall.

Memories of the Past: Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 28/35/42/49/56%. When the wearer attacks, additionally regenerates 4/5/6/7/8 Energy. This effect can only be triggered 1 time per turn.

This Light Cone helps Tingyun generate more Energy for her Ultimate, allowing her to use it more. The downside of this Light Cone, however, is that it requires Tingyun to attack for the Energy regeneration effect to happen. As you will mostly be using her Skill when it is her turn, players might not be able to utilize this effect much, rendering the Light Cone mostly useless.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chorus: After entering battle, increases the ATK of all allies by 8/9/10/11/12%. Effects of the same type cannot stack.

This is the F2P Light Cone option and is the most straightforward of the group. Upon starting the battle, the team will receive a flat ATK buff for the rest of the battle. This effect will not go away, nor does it have a complicated or long activation requirement. Players just need to start the battle, and their allies are immediately buffed.

Tingyun Relics Guide

4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat

ATK increases by 12%.

The wearer’s SPD increases by 6% and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10%.

At the moment, this is the best Relics build to equip Tingyun. The increase in ATK will increase the ATK Buff her skill applies, while the SPD increase allows her to use her Skill more often. Not only that, but the SPD increase will also help her in activating the effects of her recommended Planar Ornaments. Try to get her to 120 speed for this very reason.

2-piece Fleet of the Ageless

Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 12%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ ATK increases by 8%.

This is at the moment the best Planar Ornament set to equip on Tingyun. It gives her survivability by increasing her HP, while also allowing her to buff her allies’ ATK simply by existing. Of course, you will need 120 speed to activate this effect. However, with the SPD increase from 4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat, as well as SPD boots, players should be able to easily reach said SPD requirement.

2-piece Space Sealing Station

Increases the wearer’s ATK by 12%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s ATK increases by an extra 12%.

While this seems like a weird Planar Ornament to put on Tingyun, it would still work. As the cap of the ATK buff Tingyun gives her allies with her Skull is based on her current ATK, increasing her ATK increases the buff’s strength. Not only that but it also helps whenever Tingyun does need to attack. If you’re using the Memories of the Past Light Cone, you can use this Planar Ornament to take advantage of Tingyun using her Basic Attacks more often.

For Relic main stats, players should focus on ATK% for the Body, Speed or ATK% for the Feet, ATK% for the Planar Sphere, and Energy Regen Rate for the Link Rope. As for Substats, the player should look for Speed, ATK%, HP%, and DEF%. The last two are for survivability.

Tingyun Team Guide

Tingyun fits into any team that has a hypercarry with a strong ultimate and attacks. For example, you can partner Tingyun with Hunt characters such as Dan Heng, Sushang, Yanqing, or Seele. Tingyun’s Skill would empower their attacks, while her Ultimate will let them use their Ultimates more often, allowing them to deal even more damage. You can also partner her with Destruction characters for general use, such as the Physical Trailblazer.

Tingyun can fit into a variety of teams, but for a Free to Play team, you can group her with Natasha as the healer, either March 7th or Fire Trailblazer for tanking purposes, and Dan Heng for damage dealing. Of course, if you have Bailu you can use her instead of Natasha. As for damage dealing, you can replace Dan Heng with Sushang, Hook, or Arlan for huge damage to enemies.

That’s all for our guide on Tingyun’s best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.