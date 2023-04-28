Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here’s everything we know about the beautiful businesswoman Tingyun in Honkai: Star Rail, including her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Tingyun

“Amicassador of the Sky-Faring Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu. She travels with business delegates, forging trade relationships and alliances with many worlds.”

Tingyun is one of the game’s various fox girls. In-game, she is a 4-star Lightning character, and her Path is The Harmony. Members in this Path are known for being primarily support characters, providing various buffs for their teams. In Tingyun’s case, she buffs her allies by increasing their attack, adding additional Lightning Damage to their attacks, and generating Energy for them so that they can use their Ultimate more often.

Players will meet Tingyun once they arrive at Xianzhou: The Luofu. However, players who want Tingyun in their team will have to roll for her via the Standard or Event Warp banners.

In the English voiceover, she is voiced by Laci Morgan, who has notably lent her voice to other video game characters such as Clarisse from Shadowverse.

Yuuki Takada provided the voice for Tingyun’s Japanese voice. Ogura is known for voicing Tharja from Fire Emblem Heroes, Rin Murasame from Code Vein, and Elma from Alchemy Stars.

Tingyun Ascension Materials

To fully level up Tingyun to Level 80, you will need the following:

Mara-Struck Soldier drops: 12 Immortal Scionette 13 Immortal Aeroblossom 12 Immortal Lumintwig

50 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow

246,400 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Tingyun Skill Materials

Maxing all of Tingyun Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Mara-Struck Soldier drops: 22 Immortal Scionette 35 Immortal Aeroblossom 20 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx drops: 8 Harmonic Tune 42 Ancestral Hymn 77 Stellaris Symphony

Echo of War drops: 9 Destroyer’s Final Road

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Tingyun Trace Materials

Activating all of Tingyun will require the following materials:

Mara-Struck Soldier drops: 6 Immortal Scionette 7 Immortal Aeroblossom 22 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx drops: 4 Harmonic Tune 12 Ancestral Hymn 28 Stellaris Symphony

Echo of War drops: 3 Destroyer’s Final Road

2 Tracks of Destiny

642,000 Credits

Tingyun Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Dislodged (Single Target)

Tingyun deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of her ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Soothing Melody (Support)

Grants a single ally with Benediction to increase their ATK by 25%, up to 15% of Tingyun’s current ATK.

When the ally with Benediction attacks, they will deal Additional Lightning DMG equal to 20% of that ally’s ATK for 1 time.

Lightning DMG equal to 20% of that ally’s ATK for 1 time. Benediction lasts for 3 turn(s) and is only effective on the most recent receiver of Tingyun’s Skill.

Ultimate – Amidst the Rejoicing Clouds (Support)

Regenerates 50 Energy for a single ally and increases the target’s DMG by 20% for 2 turn(s).

Energy Cost: 130

Talent – Violet Sparknado (Enhance)

When an enemy is attacked by Tingyun, the ally with Benediction immediately deals Additional Lightning DMG equal to 30% of that ally’s ATK to the same enemy.

Technique –Gentle Breeze (Support)

Tingyun immediately regenerates 50 Energy upon using her Technique.

Tingyun Traces

Nourished Joviality – Tingyun’s SPD increases by 20% for 1 turn after using Skill.

DEF +5% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Jubilant Passage – Tingyun immediately regenerates 5 Energy at the start of her turn.

Lightning DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 6) DEF +10% (requires Level 75) ATK +8% (requires Level 80)



Knell Subdual – Increases Basic ATK DMG by 40%.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 5)



ATK +4% (requires Level 1)

Lightning DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3)

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)

Tingyun Eidolon

Windfall of Lucky Springs

After using their Ultimate, the ally with Benediction gains a 20% increase in SPD for 1 turn.

Gainfully Gives, Givingly Gains

The ally with Benediction regenerates 5 Energy after defeating an enemy. This effect can only be triggered once per turn.

Halcyon Bequest

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Jovial Versatility

The DMG multiplier provided by Benediction increases by 20%.

Sauntering Coquette

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Peace Brings Wealth to All

Ultimate regenerates 10 more Energy for the target ally.

Official Tingyun Introduction

“A silver-tongued Foxian girl, Tingyun is the Head Representative of the Whistling Flames, a merchant guild officially approved by the Sky-Faring Commission.

She has such a way with words that often leaves her audience eagerly waiting for more of her captivating tales. As a result of her supervision, the Xianzhou trade fairs are now known throughout the galaxy.

“Try one’s best to avoid conflict when possible, and persuade those who can be persuaded” — that’s Tingyun’s motto.”

That’s everything we know about Tingyun in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.