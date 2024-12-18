At 3-11, the Tennessee Titans have had a lackluster season. Currently, on a three-game slide, some have questioned Tennessee's toughness in their latest losses. It's getting to everyone in Tennessee, even Titans head coach Brian Callahan. Typically known for his quiet demeanor, Callahan lost his cool when asked if the accusations of his team being soft were true.

“I mean, you really want to get me going today?” Callahan said. “Yeah, I think, to be honest with you, that is complete and total (expletive) if you want my honest opinion.

“These guys are tough (expletive), man, and they go after it every day. They play hard as hell, and at no point have we put on tape at any point this season that this is a soft football team. I can't even wrap my mind around how that would even be a conversation. I mean, just because we don't win games doesn't mean we're soft.

“These guys play their ass off, they play hard, they play physical. You can ask any team that plays against us when they come off the field. They know they played us.”

“Yeah, that makes me relatively angry that that would be some presumption. That means you don't watch the (expletive), you don't know what you're talking about, and you don't know what you're looking at. So, I'm not going to stand for anybody calling this football team soft. I think that's (expletive).

“So if there are opinions out there that feel that way, then they don't know anything about NFL football. I'd like for you to walk in there and call one of these guys soft and see what happens, you know? This is not a soft football team at all. Mentally or physically.”

Callahan was then asked about Jarvis Brownlee's comments about cold weather after the loss to Washington earlier this month, but Callahan brushed off the comment and called Brownlee a tough player.

“And I think one of the things mentally that's really been impressive about the team is the way that they keep fighting through the way this season has gone,” Callahan continued. “They've not shown at any point that they're not up to the task. They come out every day and work. They have.”

“You want to really get me going now? I mean, these guys come out here and do everything possible to win games. And if there's any assumption anywhere that's outside of this building. We don't focus on all those things. But there's no possible explanation to say that this team is soft in any way, shape, or form, mentally or physically. And the way that they go about their work is insulting to me, to them, and to everyone who works here.

“No chance ever in hell would I ever admit that to be the case, and neither would anybody in this locker room. So you can kind of shove that one right up your ass, to be honest.”

Given the chance to defend his team's toughness, Callahan did so Wednesday with emotion and passion he's rarely shown through his first season in Nashville. Hopefully, it's enough to fire the team up to finish their season strong.