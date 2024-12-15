As the Tennessee Titans get ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, the team got some good news on the Tony Pollard injury front. The team's star running back will be available on Sunday despite dealing with an ankle injury. That is also good news for Pollard as he gets close to a major milestone.

“Titans RB Tony Pollard, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday night. “Pollard needs 63 more rushing yards for his third straight 1,000+-yard rushing season.”

Pollard, the 27-year-old, six-year NFL vet is in his first season with the Titans after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to Pollard's 937 rushing yards, the Titans back also has 233 receiving yards and four total touchdowns ahead of his Week 15 Bengals matchup.

The offseason RB signing is one of the few bright spots in Tennessee's disastrous 3-10 2024 season.

Tony Pollard is having a bounce-back season with the Titans

Despite likely going for over 1,000 yards rushing three years in a row now, Pollrd's 2023 campaign was not the same as 2022 or now 2024 for the runner. In '23 with the Cowboys, Pollard ran for 1,007 yards on just 193 carries, which works out to 5.3 yards per tote. He made the Pro Bowl that season and took the top back job away from Ezekiel Elliott.

As the Cowboys' RB1 in 2023, Pollard still hit 1,000 yards but rushed for two fewer yards than in the previous season on 59 more carries. That scared Dallas away from giving him an extension, which is how he ended up in Tennessee.

Now, with 1,000 yards in his sights and four games left, Pollard has a real chance to easily rush for a career-high 1,008 yards or more. That's why even in a losing season, the Titans can be proud of the move they made this offseason.